SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SGS Price Performance

Shares of SGS stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. 647,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. SGS has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $33.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGSOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,100 to CHF 2,700 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,350 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SGS from CHF 2,640 to CHF 2,290 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SGS from CHF 3,000 to CHF 2,290 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SGS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,407.50.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

