Shangri-La Asia (OTCMKTS:SHALY) Shares Up 0.2%

Shangri-La Asia Limited (OTCMKTS:SHALY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.26 and last traded at $16.26. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

Shangri-La Asia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91.

Shangri-La Asia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shangri-La Asia Limited, an investment holding company, develops, owns/leases, operates, and manages hotels and associated properties worldwide. It operates through four segments: Hotel Properties, Hotel Management and Related Services, Investment Properties, and Property Development for Sale. The company develops, owns, and operates office and commercial properties, and serviced apartments/residences; and operates restaurants and amusement parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shangri-La Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shangri-La Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.