Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Shares Gap Down to $1.51

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.51, but opened at $1.46. Sharecare shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 39,684 shares trading hands.
SHCR has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. The firm has a market cap of $605.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.12.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sharecare by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,705,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharecare by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,454,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sharecare by 190.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,287,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 844,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sharecare by 11,497.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,235,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sharecare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,126 shares during the last quarter. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.
