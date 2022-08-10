Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Hostelworld Group Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Hostelworld Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 89.60 ($1.08). 242,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,220. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38. Hostelworld Group has a twelve month low of GBX 57 ($0.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 108.40 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.56.

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

