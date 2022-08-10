Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Expands By 455.6%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akbank T.A.S. from 12.70 to 15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get Akbank T.A.S. alerts:

Akbank T.A.S. Trading Up 4.5 %

Akbank T.A.S. stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 119,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,629. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. Akbank T.A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.