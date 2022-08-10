Short Interest in Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY) Declines By 91.7%

Amerityre Co. (OTCMKTS:AMTY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Amerityre Stock Performance
Shares of AMTY remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. Amerityre has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.73.
About Amerityre
