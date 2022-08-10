Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Decreases By 72.1%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,026,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BTDG remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,027,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,366,541. B2Digital has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

B2Digital Company Profile

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

