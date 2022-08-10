Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Decreases By 99.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.42.
About Cannabis Sativa
