Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Decreases By 99.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBDS remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,109. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Cannabis Sativa has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.42.

About Cannabis Sativa

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

