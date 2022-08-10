Short Interest in Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Expands By 201.4%

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 201.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CCVI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,501. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCVI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 814.3% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.