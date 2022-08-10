Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Grows By 400.0%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.82. 482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,989. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

