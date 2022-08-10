Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Decreases By 70.0%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the July 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of PFO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $13.51.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
