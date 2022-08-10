Short Interest in Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Expands By 492.9%

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 492.9% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 305,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Holcim Stock Performance

Shares of Holcim stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56. Holcim has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $11.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCMLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 43 to CHF 42 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Holcim from CHF 44 to CHF 46 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Holcim currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Holcim Company Profile

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

