Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Expands By 663.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 663.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSJS traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.42. 11,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,499. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
