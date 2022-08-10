Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Increases By 294.9%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,400 shares, an increase of 294.9% from the July 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 760,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,343,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,460 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,279,000 after acquiring an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after acquiring an additional 930,493 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,342.9% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,530,000 after acquiring an additional 339,916 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. 423,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,884. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $82.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.396 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.01.

