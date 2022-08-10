Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Declines By 94.1%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mesoblast Price Performance
Shares of MEOBF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.47.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesoblast (MEOBF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.