Short Interest in Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF) Declines By 94.1%

Mesoblast Limited (OTCMKTS:MEOBF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,000 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 15th total of 767,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mesoblast Price Performance

Shares of MEOBF stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines in the United States, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

