Short Interest in Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Rises By 594.7%

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,100 shares, an increase of 594.7% from the July 15th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Pantheon Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PTHRF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 375,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,344. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. Pantheon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.99.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

