Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Expands By 353.3%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 353.3% from the July 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.73. The stock had a trading volume of 138,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,605. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of -0.28.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.