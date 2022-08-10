Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Grows By 650.8%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 650.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Renesas Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 86,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.96.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments. It offers microcontrollers (MCUs) and microprocessors; amplifiers, audio and video, data converters, power line communication, and switches and multiplexer products; battery and power management, power devices, sensors, video and display, wireless power, system-on-chips, and MCU products; and specific clocks, clock distribution and generation, jitter attenuators, and crystal oscillator clock ICs and clock timing solutions.

