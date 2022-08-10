Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY) Grows By 650.8%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a growth of 650.8% from the July 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Renesas Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of Renesas Electronics stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. 86,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,132. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. Renesas Electronics has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.96.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
