Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Declines By 75.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rise Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RYES stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 1,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Rise Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Rise Gold Company Profile

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,800 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley mining district of northern California.

