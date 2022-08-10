Short Interest in Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) Declines By 75.0%

Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rise Gold Stock Performance
Shares of RYES stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.33. 1,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Rise Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.80.
Rise Gold Company Profile
