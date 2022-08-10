Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Increases By 669.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 669.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 577.0 days.
Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $37.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $50.32.
About Software Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Software Aktiengesellschaft (SWDAF)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.