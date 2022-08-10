Short Interest in Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Increases By 669.3%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, an increase of 669.3% from the July 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 577.0 days.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Software Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $37.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $35.54 and a 1 year high of $50.32.

About Software Aktiengesellschaft

See Also

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive Web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

