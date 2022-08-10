Short Interest in Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Drops By 99.7%

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vaso Stock Performance
OTCMKTS VASO remained flat at $0.09 on Wednesday. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,229. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vaso has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.
Vaso Company Profile
