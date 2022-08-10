Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Declines By 80.0%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,044,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VPER remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,054,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,195,243. Viper Networks has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

