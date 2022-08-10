Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Decreases By 98.8%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the July 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTBDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Liberum Capital raised Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,150 ($50.14) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,712.50.

Whitbread Price Performance

Whitbread stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,477. Whitbread has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.

Whitbread Announces Dividend

Whitbread Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.1086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.28%.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

