Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Decreases By 98.8%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 98.8% from the July 15th total of 92,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
WTBDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Whitbread from GBX 3,770 ($45.55) to GBX 3,910 ($47.25) in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Peel Hunt lowered Whitbread to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Liberum Capital raised Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,150 ($50.14) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Whitbread from GBX 3,620 ($43.74) to GBX 2,790 ($33.71) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,712.50.
Whitbread Price Performance
Whitbread stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 59,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,477. Whitbread has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $12.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96.
Whitbread Announces Dividend
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
See Also
