Short Interest in ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Expands By 187.3%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 187.3% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
ZOZO Stock Up 0.9 %
SRTTY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,620. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. ZOZO has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.05.
