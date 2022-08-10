Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BSRR. Raymond James cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSRR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.04. 16,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,163. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $332.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

