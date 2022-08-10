SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 2.6%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.70. 52,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,870,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SIGA Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 625.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SIGA Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SIGA Technologies by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 276,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.