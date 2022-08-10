SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Down 2.6%

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.33 and last traded at $22.70. 52,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,870,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.30.
Separately, TheStreet lowered SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.63.
SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.
