Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $76.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,020. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $111.92. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.57. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at $1,402,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.