Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $9.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OMIC opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87. The firm has a market cap of $314.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity at Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems ( NASDAQ:OMIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,289 shares in the company, valued at $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 130.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

