Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF) Short Interest Update

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIXWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 72.6% from the July 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sixth Wave Innovations Trading Up 22.1 %

Sixth Wave Innovations stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 1,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09. Sixth Wave Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.41.

Sixth Wave Innovations Company Profile

Sixth Wave Innovations Inc, a development stage nanotechnology company, focuses on the extraction and detection of target substances at the molecular level using specialized molecularly imprinted polymers. It is involved in the molecular engineering, materials extraction, detection, and purification activities.

