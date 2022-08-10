Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skyline Champion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyline Champion’s current full-year earnings is $5.96 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyline Champion from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyline Champion to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of SKY stock opened at $64.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.45. Skyline Champion has a twelve month low of $43.04 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Skyline Champion

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after buying an additional 582,173 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $21,572,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $12,163,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $10,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $394,989.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 5,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $394,989.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,215.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

