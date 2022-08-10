Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.21

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.36. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 18,933 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Smart Powerr in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

