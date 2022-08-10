Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,483.87

Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,483.87 ($17.93) and traded as high as GBX 1,557.50 ($18.82). Smiths Group shares last traded at GBX 1,543.50 ($18.65), with a volume of 496,861 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smiths Group from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,775 ($21.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,685 ($20.36).

The company has a market capitalization of £5.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,465.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,477 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,484.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.89.

In related news, insider George Buckley acquired 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,540 ($18.61) per share, with a total value of £12,504.80 ($15,109.71).

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

