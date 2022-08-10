Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.55

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55 and traded as high as $79.70. Sodexo shares last traded at $79.70, with a volume of 145 shares.
Sodexo Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54.
Sodexo Company Profile
Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.
