SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.82

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and traded as high as $21.25. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 507,940 shares changing hands.

SoftBank Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Latin America Funds. The company offers mobile communications, broadband, and fixed-line communications services; and sells mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.