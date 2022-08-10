Solrise Finance Trading Up 1.1% This Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $425,959.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solrise Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.
Solrise Finance Coin Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,955 coins and its circulating supply is 71,984,100 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
