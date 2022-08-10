Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.95. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 8,624,726 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $940,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

