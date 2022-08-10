Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.22

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.22 and traded as high as $2.95. Sorrento Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 8,624,726 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.
Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 3.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.25.
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
