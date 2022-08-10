SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.16. SouthGobi Resources shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 555 shares traded.

SouthGobi Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$46.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

SouthGobi Resources (TSE:SGQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

SouthGobi Resources Company Profile

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It primarily explores for coking and thermal coal. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

