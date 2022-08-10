Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Trading Down 4%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) shares fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.56. 326,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 34,868,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWN. Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 165.90% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 294.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 21st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.