Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) Price Up 13.4% This Week

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $212.10 or 0.00871002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a total market capitalization of $160,983.53 and $20,433.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004108 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001567 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014669 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039012 BTC.
Spaceswap SHAKE Profile
Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Trading
