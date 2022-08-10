SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,662 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 5.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $21,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,140,590. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day moving average of $173.23. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $158.02 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

