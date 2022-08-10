SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.23. 29,154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,929. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

