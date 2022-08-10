Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.

Sprott has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of SII traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.13. Sprott has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sprott by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 18,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sprott by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Sprott by 2.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.