Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Sprott Price Performance

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,415. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 26.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.67. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$41.72 and a 1 year high of C$71.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.71.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.99 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.3177671 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprott Company Profile

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.