Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $253.90 million-$254.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.67 million. Sprout Social also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.80. 451,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,133. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200 day moving average of $61.32.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $25,854.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,362 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,419.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,548 shares of company stock worth $3,680,014. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 97.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,116,000 after buying an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,683,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,160,000 after buying an additional 93,793 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 527,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,280,000 after buying an additional 60,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,812,000 after buying an additional 43,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,827,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

