Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.04–$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.90 million-$65.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $64.64 million. Sprout Social also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.11–$0.10 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Sprout Social Stock Performance

Sprout Social stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,133. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32.

Insider Activity at Sprout Social

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,718 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $333,416.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 352,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,548,852.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 769 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $44,840.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,678.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,548 shares of company stock worth $3,680,014. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 10.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at about $448,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.