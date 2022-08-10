srnArt Gallery (SACT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $361.00

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One srnArt Gallery coin can now be bought for $0.0182 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market capitalization of $72,662.41 and approximately $361.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, srnArt Gallery has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00015070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00039690 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Coin Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art.

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as srnArt Gallery directly using US dollars.

