Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $3.82 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 105.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004209 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00040326 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014815 BTC.
About Standard Protocol
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
