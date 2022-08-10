Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the coffee company on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Starbucks has increased its dividend by an average of 19.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Starbucks has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Starbucks to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of SBUX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,176. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $120.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.89.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Starbucks by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $446,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Starbucks by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,012,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $183,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,514,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

