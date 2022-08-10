Status (SNT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.36 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Status coin can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market cap of $119.26 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,434.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00131132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00063752 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

