Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Trading Up 0.7%

Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.28. Approximately 43,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 21,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

Stellantis Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

